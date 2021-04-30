Karthi Starrer 'Sulthan's' Tamil & Telugu Versions To Stream On THESE OTT Apps

Actors Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna's recent collab, Sulthan was released theatrically on April 2, in Tamil and Telugu languages. After receiving a positive response from critics and audiences, the action film will also have an OTT release. The digital rights for the Telugu version of Sulthan are bagged by streaming platform Aha whereas the Tamil rights are acquired by streaming platform Disney Hotstar+.

Sulthan Tamil movie's OTT release:

Sulthan's Tamil version will premiere on streaming platform Disney Hotstar+ on April 30, Friday.

Sulthan Telugu movie's OTT release:

Sulthan's Telugu version will premiere on streaming platform Aha (a streaming platform for Telugu films) on April 30, Friday.

About Sulthan movie's cast and crew

The action film is directed by Remo director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Lead actor Rashmika Mandanna marks her Tamil film debut. Sulthan also stars Karthi in the lead role. Apart from the leads, it also features Napoleon, Lal, Yogi Babu, Ramachandra Raju, amongst others, in prominent roles. Produced by SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures, the film's songs are composed by musical duo Vivek-Mervin while the background score is handled by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan whereas Ruben is in charge of the editing.

About Sulthan's plot

Sulthan is an action film that follows the life story of a child without a mother, Vikram (played by Karthi). He is raised by a group of hardened criminals who work for his father Sethupathu. Vikram is called Sulthan by his father's workers. He loves the group of 100 men and treats them as his brothers. However, Vikram hates their violent techniques. When Sulthan's father dies, he has to take up the responsibility of handling these men and their works. Vikram aka Sulthan decides to change these men and teach them to live as civilized people. The film takes a twist when Otta Lorry, played by Yogi Babu, concocts a lie about a marriage proposal for him from a remote village. Sulthan falls for a girl called Rukmani, played by Rashmika Mandanna, who is the daughter of the head of that village.

