Karthi Thanks Fans As He Completes 15 Years In Film Industry; Recollects 'golden' Memories

Kollywood actor Karthik Sivakumar aka Karthi has successfully completed 15 years in the film fraternity on Wednesday, February 23. Exactly 15 years ago on this day, the actor's debut movie Paruthiveeran hit the big screens. Now, on the special occasion, the South star travelled down the memory lane to recollect special memories of his first film. While doing so, Karthi also thanked the makers of Paruthiveeran for becoming a guiding source in his life.

Karthi thanks fans on completing 15 years in acting world

While sharing his gratitude, Karthi thanked the director of his debut film, Ameer, for tutoring him. He explained that the filmmaker helped him to immerse his whole self in the work. Furthermore, he thanked his fans for supporting him as he walked on a 'beautiful' cinematic path.

Karthi stated, "15 GOLDEN YEARS since #Paruthiveeran. I feel blessed to have started my acting career with that film. Every move of mine was designed and tutored by Ameer sir and all the credit goes to him. Of the many lessons learnt, I still treasure the way he taught me to immerse myself and enjoy the work that I do. Thanks to Ameer sir, Gnanavel, Anna, My Dear Fans & Media for ushering me into this beautiful path!-KARTHI."

Speaking of Paruthiveeran, helmed by Ameer, the movie also starred Priyamani in the lead role. The plot of the movie is a tale of a young couple falling in love and facing rejection from their families, which leads to them trying to elope and start a fresh life, only to be pulled down by antagonists.

On the professional front, Karthi will next share the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in Mani Ratnam's much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan: I.

The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. Talking about the plot of the film, the movie chronicles the tale of one of the most mighty kings in the South.

Capturing the early days of Arulmozhivarman, Ponniyin Selvan narrates how the powerful king went on to achieve the title of great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. Bankrolled under the banner of Madras Talkies in collaboration with Lyca Productions, the background music of the film is scored by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

