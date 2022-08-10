Last Updated:

Karthi To Reunite With Lokesh Kanagaraj For 'Kaithi' Sequel? Here's What We Know

Even after 2 years since Kaithi was released, the craze around the project is still the same and fans want to see Karthi taking on the role of Dilli again.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Karthi

Image: @lokesh.kanagaraj/Instagram


Karthi starrer Kaithi is one of the most talked about films in Tamil cinema. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial garnered immense love and appreciation from fans following its release on 25 October 2019. After a terrific response to the Karthi starrer, the ace director made a comeback with Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

The film picked up events of 2019's Kaithi and followed a black-ops squad led by Amar who tracks down masked criminals. Following Vikram's success, makers are planning for Kaithi 2. Reportedly, Karthi confirmed that a sequel is in the works in a recent media interaction.

Karthi reveals work for Kaithi sequel to start soon 

Even after 2 years of Kaithi's release, the craze and hype around the project are still the same as fans once again want to see Karthi taking on the role of Dilli. As per reports, during the promotions of Karthi's upcoming film Viruman, the south star spilt beans about Kaithi's sequel.

READ | Arjun Das shares BTS photo from 'Kaithi', reveals interesting fact about Lokesh Kanagaraj

Confirming the sequel, Karthi revealed that the film will soon go on floors once director Lokesh Kanagaraj completes his prior commitments. In the press meet, the actor said that they are planning for the film next year after Lokesh finishes Vijay's film. Several fan pages have uploaded a glimpse of the interview on their social media handle. 

READ | Is Ajay Devgn shifting dates for 'Kaithi'? Here's all you need to know

Here, take a look:

For the unversed, Kaithi follows the journey of a prisoner who is on a search for his long-lost daughter. However, on his way, he encounters several dangers and challenges.

READ | 'Bholaa': Tabu kickstarts shooting for Ajay Devgn's 'Kaithi' remake; shares pic from sets

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares details about Kaithi

Earlier, Lokesh Kanagaraj had a special Q & A session with fans on Twitter where he revealed how one of the characters from Kaithi named Anbu is still alive in Vikram. Along with this Kanagaraj also spilt beans about Anbu's return in Kaithi 2. In his tweet, he wrote, "Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh. (sic)"

READ | Lokesh Kanagaraj urges fans to revisit Kaithi before watching Vikram; 'Hope you enjoy it'

Take a look:

(Image: @lokesh.kanagaraj/Instagram)

READ | Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals how Anbu is still alive, confirms his return in Kaithi 2
First Published:
COMMENT