Karthi To Reunite With Lokesh Kanagaraj For 'Kaithi' Sequel? Here's What We Know

Karthi starrer Kaithi is one of the most talked about films in Tamil cinema. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial garnered immense love and appreciation from fans following its release on 25 October 2019. After a terrific response to the Karthi starrer, the ace director made a comeback with Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

The film picked up events of 2019's Kaithi and followed a black-ops squad led by Amar who tracks down masked criminals. Following Vikram's success, makers are planning for Kaithi 2. Reportedly, Karthi confirmed that a sequel is in the works in a recent media interaction.

Karthi reveals work for Kaithi sequel to start soon

Even after 2 years of Kaithi's release, the craze and hype around the project are still the same as fans once again want to see Karthi taking on the role of Dilli. As per reports, during the promotions of Karthi's upcoming film Viruman, the south star spilt beans about Kaithi's sequel.

Confirming the sequel, Karthi revealed that the film will soon go on floors once director Lokesh Kanagaraj completes his prior commitments. In the press meet, the actor said that they are planning for the film next year after Lokesh finishes Vijay's film. Several fan pages have uploaded a glimpse of the interview on their social media handle.

Here, take a look:

#Kaithi2 Will Start From Next Year.@Dir_Lokesh After Finished Vijay Sir's Film (#Thalapathy67) It Will Be Started ! 💥

pic.twitter.com/jVRRZa68ww — Lokesh Kanagaraj ➐ (@Dir_Lokesh_FC) August 9, 2022

For the unversed, Kaithi follows the journey of a prisoner who is on a search for his long-lost daughter. However, on his way, he encounters several dangers and challenges.

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares details about Kaithi

Earlier, Lokesh Kanagaraj had a special Q & A session with fans on Twitter where he revealed how one of the characters from Kaithi named Anbu is still alive in Vikram. Along with this Kanagaraj also spilt beans about Anbu's return in Kaithi 2. In his tweet, he wrote, "Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh. (sic)"

Take a look:

Only Anbu's jaw was broken by Napoleon in #kaithi, hence the stitch mark in #Vikram.. this will be explained further in #kaithi2 #AskDirLokesh https://t.co/I3GGlWfyJ1 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 8, 2022

(Image: @lokesh.kanagaraj/Instagram)