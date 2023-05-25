Karthi Turns 46, Revisiting His Popular Roles On His Birthday

Quick links:
Karthi starred in the Mani Ratnam-directed movie Ponniyin Selvan. The film was released in 2022 and Karthi essayed the role of Vanthiyathevan. He was also part of Ponniyin Selvan 2.
Karthi featured in the role of a convict in the 2019 Tamil movie Kaithi. The movie became the highest-grossing film of his career.
Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is a 2017 action thriller movie in which Karthi played the role of a daring cop. Rakul Preet Singh and Abhimanyu Singh also starred in the film.
Karthi featured in the massively commercial successful movie Madras. The 2014 movie, directed by Pa Ranjith, and was a political drama.
Karthi starred in the remake of the Telugu film, Vikramarkudu. The 2011 movie Siruthai saw him in a double role alongside Tamannah Bhatia. The movie was a massive critical and commercial success.