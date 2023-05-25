Last Updated:

Karthi Turns 46, Revisiting His Popular Roles On His Birthday

Karthi celebrates his 46th birthday today (May 25). The actor has starred in several well-received movies over the years.

Regional Indian Cinema
 
Shreya Pandey
Karthi PS 1
1/6
Image:@karthiofficial/Instagram

Karthi starred in the Mani Ratnam-directed movie Ponniyin Selvan. The film was released in 2022 and Karthi essayed the role of Vanthiyathevan. He was also part of Ponniyin Selvan 2. 

Kaithi
2/6
Image:@karthifans247/twitter

Karthi featured in the role of a convict in the 2019 Tamil movie Kaithi. The movie became the highest-grossing film of his career. 

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru
3/6
Image:IMDB

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is a 2017 action thriller movie in which Karthi played the role of a daring cop. Rakul Preet Singh and Abhimanyu Singh also starred in the film. 

Madras
4/6
Image:@karthiooficial/Twitter, @studiogreen/Twitte

Karthi featured in the massively commercial successful movie Madras. The 2014 movie, directed by Pa Ranjith, and was a political drama. 

Siruthai
5/6
Image:@karthifans247/Twitter,@heytamilcinema/Tiwtt

Karthi starred in the remake of the Telugu film, Vikramarkudu. The 2011 movie Siruthai saw him in a double role alongside Tamannah Bhatia. The movie was a massive critical and commercial success.

Paruthiveeran
6/6
Image:@sridevisreedhar/Twitter, @rameshbala/Twitt

Paruthiveeran was one of the first movies done by Karthi. The actor portrayed the role of a village man in the movie and received praises for his performance. 

