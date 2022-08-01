Last Updated:

Karthik Subbaraj Announces 'Jigarthanda' Sequel On Film's 8th Anniversary; Watch Video

Director Karthik Subbaraj announced that he is working on the sequel of his action comedy film 'Jigarthanda', which turned 8 recently.

Jigarthanda 2

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) Director Karthik Subbaraj on Monday said he is working on the sequel of his 2014 action comedy film "Jigarthanda".

The filmmaker made the announcement on the eighth anniversary of the Tamil movie's release.

"It's been 8 years since you tasted 'Jigarthanda'. Now it's time for..." Karthik teased in a video shared on Twitter marking the milestone.

"Jigarthanda" follows a budding filmmaker who decides to draw inspiration from the life of a gangster for his feature film. Things go awry when he gets caught snooping on the mafia.

It starred Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Lakshmi Menon, Karunakaran and Guru Somasundaram. The film won two National Film Awards for best supporting actor for Simha and best editing for Vivek Harshan.

According to the video shared by Karthik, "Jigarthanda 2" is in the scripting stage.

Plot and cast details about the sequel are unknown. PTI RDS RDS RDS

