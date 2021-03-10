Karthik Subbaraj Begins Shooting For Much Awaited 'Chiyaan 60' Starring Vikram And Dhruv

Karthik Subbaraj has revealed that the shooting process for the much-awaited Chiyaan 60 has finally begun. As the director gave a green light to the project, he also announced that Santhosh Narayan will be producing music for the film. The fans seemed extremely excited by this news and expressed their excitement in the comments. Besides the usual hype for the film, fans are also eager to watch the father-son duo for the first time on screen. Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram both will be seen in the upcoming film. Their roles for the film have not been revealed yet; however, fans of the respective actors are excited to watch them.

Karthik Subbaraj begins shooting for Chiyaan 60 starring Vikram and Dhruv

Vikram is a popular actor in the south industry and has garnered a tremendous fan base. His son Dhruv as well has gone on to cement his position in the industry. Therefore watching the father and son together on screen would prove to be an absolute delight to fans who are looking forward to it. Karthik Subbaraj tweeted a few hours ago, welcoming music composer Santhosh Narayan to the team of Chiyaan 60. It was in that tweet itself that the director revealed that the shoot for Chiyaan 60 will begin from today. He asked for the blessings of the fans and thus expressed his goodwill as he embarked upon the journey with the project.

Chiyaan 60 is touted to be a landmark film as it will be the iconic father-son duo for the first time on screen. The director also said that more updates are yet to follow as the film's production moves ahead. Thus fans seemed delighted to know that the film has finally begun with its filming stages. Chiyaan 60 is currently being bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio. Chiyaan 60 happens to be the second film of Dhruv after his hit film Adithya Varma. The movie was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. Besides that, the actor has also signed on another film with director Mari Selvaraj. His father Vikram on the other hand has a number of movies lined up, including the much-awaited film Cobra, which is being shot in Russia.