Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda Double X To Hit Screens This Diwali

The makers of Raghava Lawrence and S J Suryah starrer Jigarthanda Double X announced the film will be releasing on Diwali, this year. Director Karthik Subbaraj took to his Twitter handle to share the news with the fans on Monday. Sharing a poster from the film, Subbaraj wrote, " Jigarthanda DoubleX. Here's A SHOT Update #DoubleXDiwali #JigarthandaDoubleX @offl_Lawrence @iam_SJSuryah @DOP_Tirru @Music_Santhosh @kaarthekeyens @stonebenchers @kathiresan_offl @dhilipaction @kunal_rajan.”

The trailer, which debuted in early December, featured Raghava Lawrence brandishing a camera like a weapon as he engaged in combat with SJ Suryah. In today's release announcement poster, Ragahava Lawrence is shown carrying a rifle, and SJ Suryah is seen clutching a camera. See the tweet here.

Talking about the film, director Karthik Subbaraj said: "I am happy that we have been able to lock Diwali 2023 as the release date for Jigarthanda DoubleX. It's an ambitious project given the love that the predecessor, Jigarthada received. I am confident that this film will be a worthy successor to its prequel."

More about Jigarthanda Double X

At the box office, Jigarthanda Double X will face off against Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Karthi's Japan, and Dhanush's Captain Miller. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages and it stars Nimisha Sajayan in the leading role. Karthik Subbaraj wrote and directed the movie which Kaarthekeyen Santhanam produced under the Stone Bench Films banner. Santhosh Narayanan has given the music for Jigarthanda Double X and cinematography is done by Thirunavukarasu.

On the work front, Raghava Lawrence will also be seen in Chandramukhi 2 with Kangana Ranaut. The film is a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi. The horror comedy is being directed by filmmaker Vasu, who also directed the 2005 film. The climax song for the film will be composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani.