Last Updated:

Karthik Subbaraj's Birthday: Dhanush, Rathna Kumar & Other Celebrities Extend Sweet Wishes

Many celebrities including Dhanush and Rathna Kumar extent sweet wishes on Karthik Subbaraj's Birthday. Check out the wishes for 'Jagame Thandhiram' director-

Written By
Naitri Patel
karthik subbaraj's birthday wishes

Filmmaker and writer Karthik Subbaraj celebrates his 38th birthday today. Subbaraj debuted as a director with a low-budget film Pizza which was a commercial success and was remade in Hindi and Kannada. He has directed 6 films so far including the silent thriller Mercury that starred Prabhudeva in the lead, Iravari based on society's treatment towards women, Rajinikant's 166th film Petta and many more. Many South Indian celebrities have wished one of the most promising directors of South Indian Cinema on his birthday.

READ | Karthik Subbaraj begins shooting for much awaited 'Chiyaan 60' starring Vikram and Dhruv

Celebrities wishes for Karthik Subbaraj's birthday

Dhanush

Subbaraj and Dhanush worked together for the upcoming action thriller film Jagame Thandhiram. Along with Dhanush, the film will star Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in the lead roles, and Jojo George and Kalaiyarasan will appear in supporting roles. Dhanush wished Karthik Subbaraj for his birthday and wrote he was easily one of the best directors he has worked with. 

READ | Karthik Subbaraj's 'Chiyaan 60' ropes in Bobby Simha to play a crucial role

 

READ | Dhanush sings soulful rendition of song 'Thattaan Thattaan' from his upcoming movie

Vaibhav

Saroja actor wished Karthik Subbaraj for his birthday and called him his 'dear brother'. Vaibhav is best known for his performances in Venkat Prabhu's films Goa, Saroja, and Mankatha. He also gave him several virtual hugs and wrote "Wishing my dear brother @karthiksubbaraj happy birthday love u bro."

Rathna Kumar

Indian film director Rathna Kumar wished Karthik Subbaraj's for his birthday with a picture of them together. He wrote a note in Tamil that said he liked his "I will be happy no matter what happens" attitude. He gave virtual hugs and wrote in the end "Keep Inspiring".

 

Arun Vaidya Nathan

Karthik Subbaraj also got a birthday wish from filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan. He added a picture of them in the tweet and the Tamil Nadu State Award winner appreciated his growth from Pizza to Jagame Thandhiram. His tweet read "Happy birthday @karthiksubbaraj  :) Vaazga Valamudan, Balamudan :) Wonderful to see your growth from Pizza to JT :) Love ya".

 

Ajesh

Singer Ajesh wished Petta director for his 38th birthday. He wished Subbaraj to have an amazing year by breaking all the OTT records with the film Jagame Thandhiram. His tweet read "Happiest birthday to you @karthiksubbaraj  bro! Have an amazing year ahead with #JagameThandhiram breaking all OTT records! #Dhanush #Netflix".

 

Know about Karthik Subbaraj's latest work

Karthik Subbaraj has currently signed his next film with the father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv in the lead roles. The film is titled Chiyaan 60 and the shoot for the film started earlier this month. A week ago, Simran joined the Chiyaan 60 cast and it was revealed yesterday the Petta fame Muthhukumar will also be appearing in the film. Bankrolled by Seven Screen studios, the makers have roped in Santhosh Narayanan for composing the music. Check out the film announcement on Karthik Subbaraj's Twitter-

Promo Image Source: Rathan Kumar's twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT