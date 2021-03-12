Karthik Subbaraj's 'Chiyaan 60' Ropes In Bobby Simha To Play A Crucial Role

Kartik Subbraj's upcoming directorial venture Chiyaan 60 starring Vikram and Dhruv together has officially roped in Bobby Simha for a critical role. The highly-awaited film has started roping in some very popular faces of the cinema industry. This will be Bobby Simha's sixth collaboration with the director Karthik Subbaraj.

Bobby Simha joins the cast of Karthik Subbaraj's Chiyaan 60

Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter to announce the entry of Bobby Simha in the cast of Chiyaan 60. He took to Twitter and said "@actorsimhajoins the Gang #Chiyaan60 Welcome Bobby and am so Happy that we are back working together after a small gap". Bobby Simha apart from working with Karthik for the sixth time has even grabbed an award for his amazing performance in Karthik's film Jigarthanda. Take a look at Karthik's tweet below.

Bobby Simha has worked with Karthik on several films. One Of Bobby's most celebrated roles in the movie Pizza was also directed by Karthik Subbaraj. In 2014, Bobby's Jigarthanda under the direction of Karthik even grabbed Best Film awards at every ceremony as well as two national awards.

Recently Simran also joined the Chiyaan 60's cast. She is set to play the role opposite of Vikram for the second time. The jodi of Vikram and Simran will also be seen in an upcoming movie Dhruva Natchathiram. Anirudh Ravichander was set to be the composer of the film but he recently got replaced by Santosh Narayan because of his busy schedule.

Chiyaan 60 is expected to be an action drama with revenge. In an interview, Karthik Subbaraj revealed that during the post-production of Jagame Thandhiram, Vikram contacted him and asked to visit him. They discussed a lot of ideas and came to one conclusive concept. The director added that those ideas later turned into the plot of Chiyyan 60, however, the complete script of the movie isn't ready yet.

Furthermore, Karthik also praised Vikram and said that he is delighted to work with him and Chiyaan 60's concept is perfect for their collaboration. Chiyaan 60 is produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of 7 Screen Studio. The shooting of the movie is currently happening in several places like Chennai, Goa, Darjeeling, and the film is expected to release later this year.

Image Credits: Bobby Simha's Instagram