'Karthikeya 2': Hindi Trailer Of Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupam Kher's Upcoming Film Out; Watch

People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts presents ‘Karthikeya 2’, the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya. The upcoming Telugu-language (dubbed into 5 languages) is a supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the sequel stars Nikhil Siddharth, Anupam Kher, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivas Reddy, Viva Harsha, Aditya Menon, with cinematography by Karthik Ghattamaneni and music by Kaala Bhairava.

The film is a cinematic spectacle and with reason, hence a trailer with a power packed performance surely was the call of the day. Right from the first frame to the last, Karthikeya 2’s trailer will have you on the edge of your seats waiting to see what unravels next. Director Chandoo Mondeti has managed to translate his one of a kind vision onto the silver screen and the actor, Nikhil Sidhartha does a splendid job in portraying his character to the T with utmost confidence.

Veteran and legendary actor Anupam Kher delivers his dialogues with ease and panache and oozes confidence and authority in the trailer of the movie and one can only expect this from a stalwart like Anupam Kher! The sequel mythological thriller film’s trailer has set the benchmark and the audience can surely expect a blockbuster hit with the masterpiece and visual delight for cinema lovers, that is Karthikeya 2!

Says T.G. Vishwa Prasad, “Character Karthikeya has the potential to be expanded and explored across a wide range of mythological and historical stories. Having witnessed Director Chandoo Mondeti’s in-depth knowledge of history and ancient scripts, it’s a no-brainer choice to go ahead with his vision for this Epic Indian Adventure. Karthikeya 2 is a project filled with conviction”



Says Abhishek Agarwal, “Karthikeya 2 is one of our most ambitious projects till date. When Chandoo narrated the script, we knew we had to be on board. This is a film which will celebrate Dharma and take you on a mystical adventure ride”

Karthikeya 2, the pan India film is all set to hit theatres on 13th August.

Watch the Hindi trailer here :

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TARAN_ADARSH)