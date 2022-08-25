'Karthikeya 2' Star Nikhil Siddhartha Opens Up On His Journey In Showbiz: 'If I Had A...'

The latest Telugu-language film Karthikeya 2 has been entertaining the masses ever since it was released on August 13, 2022. The film has given strong competition to other recently released films and is still continuing its successful run in the theatres. Starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, the movie is an action-adventure helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. As Nikhil Siddhartha is currently basking in the success of the film, he recently opened up about his journey in the industry.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nikhil Siddhartha opened up on his journey in showbiz. The actor mentioned that hailing from a non-filmy background and becoming an actor was itself an achievement for him. Nikhil Siddhartha added how he is receiving a lot of love and appreciation for Karthikeya 2, which reminded him of his first film Happy Days. Talking about the film's success, the actor quipped, "It is exciting that a new section of the audience is watching me."

Nikhil Siddhartha on the ups and downs he faced in his career

Nikhil Siddhartha's acting career so far is filled with ups and downs. The actor suffered several setbacks after his movie Yuvatha. Talking about his journey, the actor called it a "rollercoaster ride" and mentioned how exciting it is. Nikhil Siddhartha further threw light on his initial struggles and mentioned that he lacked guidance.

The actor said, "Initially, after Happy Days whichever 5-6 movies I did, I didn't have proper guidance. I had no idea what movies to select and I learnt from my mistakes. It took me 5-6 years to learn and when Swamy Ra Ra happened, I knew it that story is what that matters." "If I had a godfather or somebody guiding me back then, I wouldn't have the initial hiccups but generally, ups and downs are a part of life," he added.

Details about Karthikeya 2

Karthikeya 2 is the official sequel to the 2014 film of the same name. Apart from Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran, the film also features Srinivasa Reddy and Viva Harsha. The film also has a memorable cameo of Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film revolves around its lead Kartikeya and his quest to unravel the mystery of the power of the Indian ancient belief system.

Image: Instagram/@actor_nikhil