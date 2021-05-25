Karthi's Birthday: Actor Urges Fans Not To Venture Out For Celebrations Amid COVID-19

On the occasion of his 44th birthday, actor Karthi released a statement for his fans. Actor Karthi who turned a year older on May 25th, sent across statements and urged his fans to keep themselves safe and sound amid the second wave of Covid-19 in India. In the statement, he also mentioned how important it was to wear masks and use sanitisers during the Pandemic.

Karthi's birthday: Actor makes a plea to fans

Birthday wishes to @Karthi_Offl , a sensible actor, who has encouraged many talented directors like #HVinoth, @beemji, and @Dir_Lokesh. Wishing him a great year ahead.



Meanwhile, he requests his fans to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures. pic.twitter.com/M2xcBeavZ3 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) May 25, 2021

Film Correspondent Raja Sekar shared Karthi’s statement on Twitter and wrote, “Birthday wishes to @Karthi_Offl a sensible actor, who has encouraged many talented directors like #HVinoth, @beemji and @Dir_Lokesh. Wishing him a great year ahead. Meanwhile, he requests his fans to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures."(sic). Actor Karthi will be celebrating his birthday with his family at home this year and has urged his fans to remain indoors too. He also asked them to follow safety measures and protocols given by the government.

Supremely talented , passionate and one of the most sincere stars I have known, @Karthi_Offl Many many happy returns of the Day 🎉 May you grow and glow by the year. Godspeed 🙏#HBDKarthi #HappyBirthdayKarthi pic.twitter.com/98bWV41nJU — PVP (@PrasadVPotluri) May 25, 2021

#HappyBirthdayKarthi



One of the most consistent star actors in Tamil cinema with a good market in Telugu also. He lets his work do the talking. From time to time, a huge film keeps coming from @Karthi_Offl. Keep rocking sir 👍 pic.twitter.com/igwKEiHIAc — Kaushik LM (😷 #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) May 25, 2021

Karthi's fans and his celebrity friends on social media sent him wishes through Instagram, Twitter and other platforms. Prasad Pothuri called Karthi one of the most passionate, talented and sincere stars on social media. He took to Twitter to share a picture with Karthi and blessed him to grow and glow in upcoming years. One of his fans called him one of the most consistent actors of Tamil cinema and wished him a 'Happy Birthday'.

Karthi's movies to look forward too

Karthi’s movies which will be releasing soon, include Sardaar and Ponniyin Selvan. While his film Sardaar will be releasing this year, Ponniyin Selvan will be releasing in 2023. The film’s release date has been pushed ahead due to the ongoing pandemic. Lately, Karthi was seen in the film Sulthan, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. It starred Rashmika Mandanna along with Karthi in the lead roles.

