Karthi's 'Sulthan' Director Bakkiyaraj Kannan Ties The Knot With Asha In Chennai; See Pic

Sulthan director Bakkiyaraj Kannan recently tied the knot with Asha in a private ceremony in Chennai. Pictures from their wedding have been making rounds on the internet. Actor Sivakarthikeyan was among the many attendees who graced the wedding. In the pictures, the actor was seen striking a pose with the newly-wedded couple as he went on to wish them on stage.

In the picture, one can see Bakkiyaraj Kannan posing with wife and Sivakarthikeyan and is all smiles in this happy picture. For the ceremony, Bakkiyaraj can be seen donning a white shirt along with a white lungi with a golden border. One can also notice the gold bands on his head and a garland. Bakkiyaraj Kannan's wife can be seen wearing a red saree with a golden border along with a similar blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery, garland and also opted for dewy makeup along with a sleek back hairdo. Sivakarthikeyan can be seen wearing a royal blue shirt along with an off-white lungi. Take a look at Bakkiyaraj Kannan's wedding picture below.

Tamil actor Karthi, who is all set to star in Bakkiyaraj Kannan’s Sulthan, was not able to attend the function. However, the actor did not miss a chance to go all out to pen a heartfelt message for the director and dear friend on his special day. Karthi took to Twitter to share a candid picture with the director and also pen a note. The tweet read, “Wishing Bakkiyaraj and Asha a very happy married life! Let the new journey be filled with togetherness, understanding and lots of love! God bless”. Take a look.

Wishing Bakkiyaraj and Asha a very happy married life! Let the new journey be filled with togetherness, understanding and lots of love! God bless! pic.twitter.com/tq8viCZmym — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 26, 2020

About Karthi's Sulthan

Karthi's Sulthan, written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Mandanna, is a much-anticipated film. The film is being produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures while Vivek-Mervin is expected to compose the soundtrack for the film. Actor Rashmika Mandanna of Dear Comrade fame plays the female lead in Sulthan, marking her debut in the Tamil film industry. Fans are also very eager to know about Sulthan release date. Recently Karthi took to social media to share the first look poster of the film. Take a look.

Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/9dkfwmBdo0 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 26, 2020

