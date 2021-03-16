Karthi's Sulthan Team Releases Third Single In Telugu 'Elaa Unnaamu Memu'

Rashmika Mandanna is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Sulthan. The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and stars Karthi opposite Rashmika. It is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. Recently, the third song of the Tamil movie was released online. Take a look.

Song Elaa Unnaamu Memu from Sulthan out now

Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter to announce the release of the new song from her upcoming film. She indicated that she has to say a lot about this film, however, she would like to wait for the right time. She tweeted saying "Such a cute song I want to say so much about this film.. but I’ll wait for the right time. For now.. I hope you guys listen and tell me if you like the song.. Although, I love it.".

Sharing the song on Twitter, Karthi tweeted, "Singer Anthony Daasan lifts up this song and made me listen to it on repeat mode!! Hope you all like it too!" Sung by Anthony Daasan and Sarath Santosh, the lyrics of the song are penned by Shree Mani and its music is composed by Vivek - Mervin. Take a look at the 4 minutes and 39 seconds video of Elaa Unnaamu Memu here.

Sulthan marks Rashmika's debut in the Tamil cinema, while it is Karthi's 23rd film in his career. Apart from Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna, the cast members of Sulthan also includes actors like Napolean and Lal. The makers are yet to announce the names of other cast members. The movie has been produced by S.R Prabhu and S. R. Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures.

In one of his recent tweets, Karthi referred to Sulthan as a complete family entertainer with humour, romance, action and a strong man to man relationship.

Apart from Sulthan, Karthi will also be seen in the big-budget movie called Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam, whose filming is currently in progress. Meanwhile, Rashmika is about to mark her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Rashmika started shooting for the film on February 11, 2021, where she shared a post with Sidharth by her side.

