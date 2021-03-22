Karthi's 'Sulthan' Trailer Release Date Announced, Makers Say "The Wait Is Over"

Actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram story on Saturday evening and announced Karthi's Sulthan trailer release date. The makers of the movie, Dream Warrior Pictures shared another new poster and mentioned that the trailer of Sulthan will be out on March 24. It was on January 30 when S.R. Prabhu, the producer of the film, had taken to Twitter to reveal that the teaser of Sulthan would release on February 1 at 5 pm.

Sulthan's trailer release date announced

Dream Warrior Pictures shared an intriguing poster that featured Karthi in a fierce avatar. The actor held a spade in his hand and was all set to fight the antagonists. The film, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, As soon the announcement was made through the production house's Twitter handle, fans expressed excitement to watch the duo on screen. The action drama also stars Nepoleon, Yogi Babu and Ramachandra Raju, The music is given by Vivek-Mervin and the cinematography is done by Sathyan Sooryan.

Apart from this, Karthi has the magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan, by Mani Ratnam in the pipeline. The film is based on a Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki. The actor had shot a few portions in 2020 before the lockdown was imposed. Meanwhile, Sulthan marks to be Rashmika's first Tamil film. She also will be seen sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in the much-anticipated flick, Pushpa.

The duo has kick-started the shooting of their upcomer. The producers announced that the movie will release on August 13, 2021. The multilingual action-thriller is written and directed by Sukumar and will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Dhananjay and Sunil will be seen playing pivotal roles. It is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

Mandanna is also shooting for her Bollywood debut film titled Mission Manju, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The spy thriller is jointly written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The movie is jointly produced by Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.