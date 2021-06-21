Kartikeya Announces Title Of New Film; Shares First-look Poster Of Raja Vikramarka

RX 100 fame Kartikeya Gummakonda has announced the title of his upcoming film. The actor took to social media on June 20, to announce his latest film, Raja Vikramarka. The first-look poster of the film was also unveiled on Sunday, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy film.

Kartikeya to star in Raja Vikramarka

Kartikeya is all set to feature in the upcoming drama, Raja Vikramarka. Directed by Sri Saripalli, the film has already caught fan attention owing to its name. Raja Vikramarka is a Chiranjeevi starrer action drama which released in 1990. However, only the name seems inspired by the old flick as the latest venture is rumoured to be a drama.

Kartikeya, who played the villain in Nani's Gang Leader, will be seen in the role of a newly recruited NIA officer in the film. Sharing the Raja Vikramarka first look poster, the actor wrote, "And here it is. Vikramarka “RAJA VIKRAMARKA” Super Happy and Proud to name my Film after Boss Movie Title!!! Abhimananiki minchina Arahatha emundi??? (What is the qualification beyond admiration?).” Fans of the actor quickly rushed to his post to share their excitement in the comments.

Apart from Kartikeya, the film will feature actor Tanya Ravichandran, who will be making her Telugu debut, in the lead role. Produced by Rama Reddy, the film is written and directed by Sri Saripalli. The film will also feature Pasupathy, Tanikella Bharani, Sai Kumar, Sudhakar Komakula and Harsha Vardhan in other prominent roles.

Kartikeya's movies

Kartikeya, who was last seen in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga, is set to make his debut in Tamil with Ajith starrer Valimai. Written and directed by H Vinoth, the film is currently in its post-production stage. The film will also feature Pearle Maaney, Huma Qureshi and Yogi Babu in major roles. Kartikeya's movies also include Hippi, 90 ML, and Guna 369.

Kartikeya’s Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Telugu movie Chaavu Kaburu Challaga released on March 19, 2021. The film produced by Bunny Vasu and Allu Aravind featured Kartikeya Gummakonda opposite Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role. The comedy-drama film, written and directed by debutant director Koushik Pegallapati, revolved around Kartikeya’s character Basthi Balaraju, who follows around Mallika, played by Lavanya Tripathi in order to protect her after her husband's demise. The film received a mixed reaction from the audience as many found the premise of a man stalking a woman a bit odd.

IMAGE: KARTIKEYA GUMMAKONDA'S INSTAGRAM