Kartikeya Gummakonda Proposes To Lohitha Reddy At 'Raja Vikramarka' Event; See Pics

Valimai actor, Kartikeya Gummakonda went down on one knee and proposed to his fiance, Lohitha Reddy at the pre-release event of his upcoming film, Raja Vikramarka. The actor shared a few pictures from the event on his social media account and also revealed the duo's wedding date. He had earlier made his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Lohitha public in August.

Kartikeya Gummakonda proposes to Lohitha Reddy

Kartikeya Gummakonda took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a glimpse into what happened at the pre-release event of his next film, Raja Vikramarka. In the picture, he can be seen down on now knee, as he proposes to his fiance, Lohitha Reddy. He mentioned in the caption on the picture that he would cherish his moment forever and also mentioned that the duo would tie the knot on November 21. He mentioned that the thought of Lohitha being his wife after a few days gave him goosebumps, and compared it to the time they first spoke in 20210. He also thanked her for 'the amazing journey so far'. The happy couple can be seen smiling from ear to ear in the black and white pictures that the actor uploaded.

See the pictures here

On August 23, the Prematho Mee Karthik actor announced via social media, that he was engaged to his long-time girlfriend. He made the announcement by sharing some beautiful pictures of the two and also included a throwback picture from their college days. Kartikeya Gummakonda referred to Lohitha as his ‘best friend’ in the caption of the post. The couple met in 2010 at NIT Warangal and have been together ever since. The caption of the post read, "Feeling elated to announce my engagement with my best friend who now is my partner for life. From 2010 when I first met Lohitha in NIT Warangal to now and many more such decades."

Kartikeya Gummakonda's upcoming spy action-thriller Raja Vikramarka is currently gearing up for its release on November 12. Calling it one of the 'most special roles' in his career, the actor recently shared a poster of the film. The actor will take on a role alongside Tanya Ravichandran, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Harsha Vardhan and others on the big screen.

Super excited & extremely thrilled to announce that our #RajaVikramarka is releasing in theatres on Nov 12th 🥳



One of the most special roles in my career. Need all your blessings and support 😇

#RajaVikramarkaOnNov12 pic.twitter.com/KtqsvEdHrg — Kartikeya (@ActorKartikeya) October 20, 2021

Image: Instagram/@actorkartikeya