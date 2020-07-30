Kartiki Gaikwad And Ronit Pise Engaged! 'L'il Champs' Singer Shares Pics

Kartiki Kalyanji Gaikwad, who was one of the popular contestants of the show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs “Pancharatna”, recently, on 26th July, got engaged to Ronit Pise. The adorable singing superstar, Kartiki Gaikwad also shared some of the beautiful moments from her engagement on her Instagram page. Their engagement pictures are going viral on social media handles and celebs have also poured in several congratulatory messages.

Young Marathi Singing Superstar Kartiki Gaikwad got engaged with beau Ronit Pise-

The couple, Kartiki Gaikwad and Ronit Pise looked adorable together as they colour-coordinated their outfits. Kartiki Gaikwad donned a red gown which is looking gorgeous on her with an amazing hairstyle, makeup and accessories. And talking about the engagement look of Ronit Pise, he is also on point to match the singing sensation of Maharashtra. The engagement pictures are hence gaining so much love from fans. Amid the lockdown, Kartiki Gaikwad and Ronit Pise had an intimate engagement ceremony with just close family members and friends. The couple also thanked and expressed gratitude towards fans and colleagues as they gave so much love and wishes on their special day. Kartiki Gaikwad appreciated and was thankful that her fans were virtually being a part of their big day.

Kartiki Gaikwad's appearance in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs is still fresh in the memory of every fan. She appeared on the show when she was just a child. Now she is a grown-up and the wedding bells are ringing for this Lil Champs contestant. She is getting married to Ronit, who is a mechanical engineer. According to reports, their marriage is an arranged marriage, and Kartiki's father took the initiative and introduced Ronit to Kartiki.

On the work front, Kartiki Gaikwad became popular with the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs TV show. But the singer was eliminated from the show and after that, she returned as a wild card contestant. Later, Kartiki Gaikwad won the title of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ by showing her hard work and dedication. Kartiki also often appears on various Marathi TV reality shows and singing shows. Kartiki recently appeared on the popular folk reality show Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza and captivated her fans with her spiritual singing.

