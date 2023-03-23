Kartiki Gonsalves Bomman And Bellie Shine Together At The Elephant Whisperers Event

Quick links:
The Elephant Whisperers cast and crew recently went through their first press meet and greet after the documentary's Oscar win.
Bomman and Bellie, who were the highlight of the documentary as they adopted baby elephants Raghu and Ammu, also appeared during the event. They were clicked at the event while holding Oscar trophies.
Kartiki Gonsalves, the director of The Elephant Whisperers, along with Bomman and Bellie, sat down for speaking about the documentary.
The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga greeted Bellie on the stage. Kartiki Gonsalves and Bomman were also photographed with them.
Producer Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves, Bomman and Bellie were seen smiling at the event as they posed together.