Kartiki Gonsalves Bomman And Bellie Shine Together At The Elephant Whisperers Event

Director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga, Bomman and Bellie appeared at their first press event after The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar win.

Nitish Vashishtha
The Elephant Whisperers
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Elephant Whisperers cast and crew recently went through their first press meet and greet after the documentary's Oscar win. 

The Elephant Whisperers
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bomman and Bellie, who were the highlight of the documentary as they adopted baby elephants Raghu and Ammu, also appeared during the event. They were clicked at the event while holding Oscar trophies.

The Elephant Whisperers
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartiki Gonsalves, the director of The Elephant Whisperers, along with Bomman and Bellie, sat down for speaking about the documentary. 

The Elephant Whisperers
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga greeted Bellie on the stage. Kartiki Gonsalves and Bomman were also photographed with them. 

The Elephant Whisperers
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Producer Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves, Bomman and Bellie were seen smiling at the event as they posed together. 

The Elephant Whisperers
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Elephant Whisperers scored a historic win at the Oscars as it became the first Indian production to win an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. 

