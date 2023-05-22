Kartiki Gonsalves Pens Long Note For The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win: 'It Makes Me...'

Kartiki Gonsalves has finally opened up about the night she won the Oscars for The Elephant Whisperers in the category - Best Documentary Short Film. The director shared several pictures from the award ceremony and shared a long note expressing her happiness in winning the award. In the note, she also revealed the highlight of the moment - when Pedro Pascal and Elizabeth Olsen presented the award.

Kartiki Gonsalves started her note with these words, "To sacrifice yourself in pursuit of a dream, to have a vision, to create something, to give a piece of yourself to an idea and then to tell the world, this is me. it’s truly terrifying, but if you’re willing to embrace that fear. If you’re willing to go beyond it. you may find that this pursuit is what helps shape the world of tomorrow. These beautiful words are by @kylor and fit so perfectly into what and how I feel deep inside of me."

What made the Oscars special for Kartiki Gonsalves?

"I never really posted about the night of ‘The 95th Academy Awards’ ceremony held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences @theacademy on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. What made it even more special was that Pedro Pascal and Elizabeth Olsen presented our award at the 95th Academy Awards for the Best documentary Short Film! I find it so hard to express how I feel now or felt at that moment when I heard @pascalispunk call out ~ and the winner is … @theelephantwhisperers."

'It makes me teary eyed every-time I see images': Kartiki Gonsalves

"It is hard to put things into words. The feeling, the emotions, the work that went into the making of the film over the last 6 years, the impact the film has brought on ground, the connections and the list keeps freewheeling. But the one thing I do know is that it makes me teary eyed every-time I see images of that moment, recollect a memory from 2 months ago, watch videos and maybe this is the way I’ll feel for life about it or maybe I’ll be able to process it all sooner or later."

"There are many more stories to tell and a pathway ahead for me to continue to do what I love infusing my passion for adventure to bring new perspectives and a deeper public understanding to the environmental and humanitarian issues that define our times. Also striving to document our natural world and to help others better understand the profound connection that we share with it," the director continued. Kartiki Gonsalves concluded her note with these words, "A deeper level of story telling was what my heart wanted and I can now say that it is a film I am truly proud of. To my entire core team, to @netflix to @sikhya."

The 95th Academy Awards was held on March 12 this year. Apart from The Elephant Whisperers, RRR's song Naatu Naatu also won the award in the Best Original Song category. The movie starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.