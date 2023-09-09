Kasargold Trailer: Asif Ali Film Delves Deep Into Dark World Of Gold-smuggling In Kerala

The highly-anticipated action thriller film Kasargold is set to hit screens on September 15. The trailer for the Mridul Nair film was dropped today (September 9). The film stars Asif Ali, Vinayakan, Geethi Sangeetha, and Deepak Parambol in the lead roles.

3 things you need to know

Kasargold is the third Malayalam project backed by Yoodlee Films.

The movie is said to be based on true events.

The Malayalam thriller drama marks the reunion of Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne after Rajeev Ravi's 2022 procedural drama, Kuttavum Shikshayum.

Kasargold sheds light on the dark world of gold smuggling

The recently released trailer of Kasargold immediately captures viewer's attention with Asif Ali's character, Alby, saying, "The gold business is lucrative, we won't suffer losses." This quote sets the tone of the film, which delves deep into the dark world of gold smuggling in Kerala. The trailer hints at the complications and challenges the characters face, providing a glimpse into their diverse personalities.

What do we know about Kasargold?

According to IANS, Asif Ali, in an official statement, opened up about the plot of the film and revealed that it is based on two or three real-life incidents that took place in Kerala. He also shared his first reaction after the director narrated the script to him. He said, "I was thrilled by the subject when Mridul first narrated it to me." He added what fascinated him as an actor was the way the script was woven around the characters. In the film, he will reportedly play the role of a con man.

In the same statement, the director also opened up about working with Asif Ali for the second time and said they share a "special rapport" with each other. Speaking about the film, he revealed that the film was originally planned during the second COVID-19 lockdown, but owing to the ensemble cast and large-scale production, the filming was not feasible. (Inputs from IANS, PTI)