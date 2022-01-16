Kashmera Shah's Explicit Scene In Mahesh Manjrekar's Film Removed After NCW's Objection

Mahesh Manjrekar's latest Marathi movie Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha came under fire after the National Commission for Women objected to certain scenes that highlighted a minor and a woman in an obscene setting. The movie is a crime thriller and was released in theatres on January 14. As per reports, explicit scenes of actor Kashmera Shah were removed from the final cut of the movie that was previously seen in the trailer.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, explicit scenes featuring Kashmera Shah from Mahesh Manjrekar's latest Marathi movie Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha were removed from the final cut of the movie. The step was taken after the National Commission for Women wrote a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi for censoring sexually explicit from the movie.

A source told the media outlet that the scene between Kashmera and a young actor getting intimate along with a scene where young actor Prem Dharmadhikari is seen killing a character was removed from the final cut. The scenes were earlier featured in the trailer of the movie that was also taken down post-NCW's objection. The movie has, however, received a positive response from the audience.

The movie was released on January 14 and follows the story of Digya played by Prem Dharmadhikari, who wants to become a gangster and find the person who killed his father. The movie directed by Manjrekar also features actors like Varad Nagvekar, Chhaya Kadam, Rohit Haldikar, Umesh Jagtap, Kashmera Shah, Ashwini Kulkarni and Ganesh Yadav.

NCW had earlier taken to their official Twitter handle and objected to the movie, they wrote, "Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to Secy, I&B Ministry to censor the trailer & sexually explicit scenes involving minors of upcoming Marathi film 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha'.NCW condemns the open circulation of such content involving minors on social media platforms."

Image: Instagram/@kashmera1