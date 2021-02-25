Katrina Kaif- Vijay Sethupathi's Next With Sriram Raghavan To Be Titled 'Merry Christmas'?

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer has a title now. The Hindi movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is named Merry Christmas. The cast is expected to begin shooting in Pune in April. The cast and the director are yet to make an official announcement about the same. South analyst Ramesh Bala announced the same via his Twitter:

According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie will be adapted from a short story. Sriram Raghavan's movies have always garnered accolades from the fans and critics alike. He is the name behind movies like Badlapur, Johnny Gaddar, Ek Hasina Thi. Sriram Raghavan's movies have been deemed as path-breaking for their artistic quality and storytelling. He will be directing Varun Dhawan in his next, which is a biopic on Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

Katrina Kaif's movies

Katrina Kaif is a well-known actress in Bollywood with movies like Singh is Kinng, Race, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She was last seen in Bharat which is a remake of the South Korean film Ode to my Father. She is slated to appear opposite Akshay Kumar once again, in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vijay Sethupathi completes 5 years in the film industry

Vijay Sethupathi is primarily known for playing the antagonist in the movies. He was last seen in an antagonist role in Uppena. He rose to fame with his first negative role in Sundarapandian. He was slated to make his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, but he had to let go of the role because of a super busy schedule. He will now make his debut with Mumbaikar. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Sachin Khedekar, among others.

Vikram Vedha is definitely keeping himself with several projects lined up for the future. Some of his upcoming projects are Tughlaq Darbar, Laabam, Maamanithan, and a couple of untitled Tamil-language films, among others. 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay will make a foray into silent films with Gandhi Talks, directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The movie will be released in six languages.

"At times Silence is so loud". On the occasion of my birthday. I am announcing my new film's poster. I am set for a new challenge and new beginning with a silent film #GANDHITALKS Need your love and blessings. 🙏🙏 @kishorbelekar @divay_dhamija @moviemillent pic.twitter.com/5NtrAD5t4d — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) January 16, 2021

