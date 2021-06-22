Kavin M Pens A Heartwarming Note On Nelson Dilipkumar's 37th Birthday; See Post

Director Nelson Dilipkumar celebrated his 37th birthday on June 21, 2021. On Nelson Dilipkumar's birthday, friend and actor, Kavin M took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for the director. In his caption, the actor also revealed that he wouldn’t mind giving away the remaining of his life to Nelson. Take a look at Kavin M’s Instagram post below.

Kavin M pens a note on Nelson Dilipkumar's birthday

Kavin shared a picture in which the duo can be seen posing towards the camera with a smile while sporting white shirts and jeans. He captioned his post by writing, “Love you nae.. @nelsondilipkumar…If there was an option to give away the remaining of my life to someone, I'll very gladly give it to you and your family & leave, for all your love you have given me.. :) thanks for everything nae.. ‘Veri’ eagerly waiting with the world for your next creation.. happy porandha naal (birthday) to you.. this porandha naal (birthday) is gonna be ‘vaera maari’ #NelsonDilipkumar #EngaAnnan.”

Nelson was left in awe and responded to his post by commenting, “Sooo sweet of uu Kavin ... thank u soo much” along with multiple emojis. Have a look at his reaction below.

Celeb wishes for the director

Apart from Kavin, many other celebs wished Nelson Dilipkumar. Taking to Twitter, actor Yogi Babu shared a picture of him and wrote, “Wish you happy birthday nelson.” The co-producer of Master, Jagadish shared a picture along with Nelson and wrote, “Happy birthday dear #Beast Director Have a great year Keep rocking.” Director Vignesh Shivan penned a short note and wrote, “Happy birthday dearest @Nelsondilpkumar. May you always lead us all in the right path towards great success & harmony ! Always be young , handsome , humorous and happy! All the best for #Doctor And the great #Thalapathy65. GodBless you”. Keerthy Suresh shared a wish by writing, “Happy Birthday @Nelsondilpkumar! Have a blessed year ahead #HappyBirthdayNelson #HBDNelsonDilipKumar.” Check out their posts below.

Wish happy birthday nelson pic.twitter.com/pR4gdwU0k2 — Yogi Babu (@iYogiBabu) June 21, 2021

Happy birthday dear #Beast Director 🤗♥️



Have a great year 🎉 Keep rocking pic.twitter.com/Cdhd4APVmi — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) June 21, 2021

Happy birthday dearest @Nelsondilpkumar ❤️😇♥️♥️♥️



May you always lead us all in the right path towards great success & harmony !



Always be young , handsome , humorous and happy 😊!



All the best for #Doctor

And the great #Thalapathy65 🥰😍😌😇



GodBless you ⭐️🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/e4yKrJmVaS — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 21, 2021

A look at Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming film

Nelson Dilipkumar is the director of the upcoming film Beast that stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. There is no confirmation about the release date of the film yet. Take a look at the Beast posters below.

