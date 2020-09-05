Congress Leader Kavitha Accused Of Harassing Samyukta Hegde, Friends; Draws Flak Online

Actor Samyuktha Hegde and her friend got into a heated spat with a woman at a park in Bengaluru recently. Now it has emerged that the woman, who objected to their choice of clothes while working out and used questionable terms, is Congress leader Kavitha Reddy. Reddy was at the receiving end of criticism online as the video went viral on social media.

Samytuktha Hegde-Kavitha Reddy spat

Samyuktha claimed that Kavitha Reddy questioned their choice of athleisure while the actor and her friends were doing hula-hoop exercises and called it ‘stripping’ and ‘nanga naach’. In the video, the latter is also seen charging at the former’s friend to hit her and even pushed her. Police also arrived at the venue, and the officials, along with a group of people supported the politician, and the 'mob' threatened her, Samyuktha wrote in her caption.

Kavitha Reddy received intense flak online, with celebrities like Benafsha Soonawalla and Kaniha also joining in. They lent their support to Samyuktha, called it a 'shame', 'atrocious' and more.

Samyuktha stated that the entire incident was ‘just wrong’. She has registered a police complaint but claimed that they did not provide any acknowledgement of the same. The actor wrote that it was ‘not easy being strong’ around people who were ‘trying to break you’ and being ‘harassed’ for ‘doing nothing.’

