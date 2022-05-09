Kavya Madhavan Called In For Questioning By Kerala Crime Branch In Actor Assault Case

Actor Dileep’s wife, Kavya Madhavan has been served with another notice by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police in connection to the 2017 actor assault case. The authorities have asked her to appear for interrogation at 11 am today, May 9, as she is the witness and wife of the 8th accused person, Dileep.

Republic Media Network's reporter revealed that the crime branch is suspecting Kavya had a key role in the assault case and has been called to clarify some of the doubts of the probe team with regard to her role. Data amounting to 2TB has been retrieved from various devices. Additionally, the witness, who has turned hostile, was also called for interrogation by the cops.

Giving out the latest development in the case, ANI mentioned, "Crime Branch of Kerala Police had sent a notice to Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan in the 2017 actress assault case, asking her to appear for interrogation at 11 am today. She is a witness in the case and the wife of the eighth accused in the case, actor Dileep."

Kavya has earlier been called for interrogation twice but failed to appear both times. The crime branch decided to record Kavya's statement after Dileep's brother-in-law said that the animosity between the surviving actor and Kavya was the reason for the assault that led to the case, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the investigation by the crime branch has been expedited as the high court issued an ultimatum to complete the investigation into the case by May 30.

2017 Malayalam actor assault case

A well-known face in the Malayalam entertainment industry was allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men. The culprits allegedly forced their way into the car and molested her when she was on her way to Kochi on 17 February 2017.

Various reports claimed that Dileep paid men to abduct and assault the actor, while also ordering them to take videos of the assault. Dileep was previously arrested by the cops but is now out on bail.

