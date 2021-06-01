'Kazhugumalai Ganesan' Cast: Know More About Characters Of This Tamil Action Thriller

Inspired by 2014's A Dirty Carnival, the Telugu movie Gaddalakonda Ganesh was released in 2019 starring actors Varun Tej, Pooja Hegde, Atharvaa, and many others. The movie was dubbed in Tamil recently as Kazhugumalai Ganesan. The movie was a hit with fans giving it a 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The plot of the movie follows an aspiring filmmaker, Abhi, who pledges to make a superhit movie when he gets insulted by another hit director. A producer inspires Abhi to make a movie on the biography of a gangster, to which he agrees. In search of the perfect story, Abhi stumbles into Kazhugumalai Ganesan or Gani, who is a local and ruthless gangster living in Kazhugumalai, Tamil Nadu. Gani quickly learns about Abhi's plan and kidnaps him. Abhi explains the truth to Gani which earns Gani's respect. The gangster then happily obliges and narrates his life story to the filmmaker.

Meet the 'Kazhugumalai Ganesan' cast

Atharvaa as Abhi or Abhilash

Actor Atharvaa marked his 14th movie with the Telugu film. He plays the role of Abhilash or Abhi in the Kazhugumalai Ganesan cast. Abhi is a filmmaker who gets determined to make his own movie when one of the directors he works under insults and challenges him to make a hit film. All set with a plan to shoot a movie on a dangerous gangster named Gani or Kazhugumalai Ganesan. He gains success when the gangster allows him to share his story with the world Abhi gains success.

Varun Tej as Gani or Kazhugumalai Ganesan

Kazhugumalai Ganesan cast's lead role is portrayed by Varun Tej. The gangster is merciless and says that he has been the same since his youth. He explains that his mother had stopped speaking to him for the same reason. He is fondly known as Gani throughout the movie. The gangster was initially roped in as the lead actor of Abhi's movie but agrees to play the villain's role as requested by the heroine.

Mirnalini Ravi as Bujjamma

Actor Mirnalini Ravi plays a pivotal role in the cast of Kazhugumalai Ganesan. She plays the heroine in Abhi's movie. Bujjamma is the granddaughter of Gani's chef and gets cast as the female lead by Abhi. Soon she falls in love with the director, who reciprocates the feelings. Once Gani and Bujjamma start working together, he too falls in love with her, creating a dilemma for Abhi and Bujjamma.

Pooja Hegde as Sridevi or Devi

The cast of Kazhugumalai Ganesan features Pooja Hegde as Gani's love interest, Sridevi. Sridevi initially does not like Gani and his rowdy ways. When he protects her from the ill practices of ragging in her college, she gets feelings for him. Gani especially likes Devi because he was fond of the veteran actor Sridevi. Devi and Gani are unable to get married to each other since her father disapproves of Gani's caste.

Other cast members feature Satya Akkala as Abhi's friend Chintakayyi, Supriya Pathak as Gani's mother, Brahmaji as the acting coach, Annapoorna as Gani's chef and Bujjamma's grandmother, and more. The movie also includes guest appearances from actors Nithiin, director Sukumar and actor Brahmanandam. Dimple Hayathi makes an appearance in the item song Jarra Jarra.

Image: Still from Kazhugumalai Ganesan

