Keanu Reeves? Mahesh Babu's Latest Look For 'SSMB28' Draws Comparisons With 'Matrix' Star

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has kicked off work for his next project. The actor has joined hands with director Trivikram for the film. Fans have been waiting for updates and that was finally provided by his actor-wife Namrata Shirodkar. The look featured the Bharat Ane Nenu star in long hair and stubble for the film tentatlively being referred to as SSMB28. After his pic surfaced on the internet, there were immediate comparisons with Keanu Reeves’ look by his fans.

Talking about SSMB28, the project is the second collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram, 12 years after Khaleja. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde. In her post revealing Mahesh Babu’s new look on Instagram post, Namrata thanked stylist Aalim Hakim, the picture was shared by fans on Twitter and Instagram. Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, “Work mode on. Toooooo cooool Aalim Hakim bhai(sic)”

Mahesh Babu or Keanu Reeves?

As the pic went viral, fans expressed their excitement to see a John Wick-like out and out action film starring Mahesh Babu. A fan wrote, “Keanu Reeves? Just kidding ei look tho John wick type of action movie padthe super untadhi (It’ll be fun if an action film like John Wick can happen in this look).” A second fan posted a picture of Mahesh alongside Keanu Reeves. Many others posted heart and flame emojis and expressed their excitement about the upcoming film.

This is not the first time that Namrata posted an image that drew Keanu Reeves comparisons. The actor was termed as 'John Wick of India' over a pic she shared in August.