Keerthy Suresh Casts Her Vote With Family, Poses With Her Marked Finger

Several film celebrities have shared pictures of their marked finger on social media after having cast a vote in the past. Keerthy Suresh has recently shared her own pictures on Instagram after having voted in the ongoing elections. She was given company by her family who also voted and all of them posed along with her with their marked fingers. The actor posted these pictures with a simple message in the caption, which was soon followed by pleased reactions from fans, who complimented her for having voted.

Keerthy Suresh and family cast their votes

Assembly elections have been going on in several parts in India at the current moment, which includes the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Among many netizens who have been sharing their pictures on social media after having voted is Keerthy Suresh, who is herself a popular personality among the masses in the south. She shared a few pictures from the day which includes her parents and sister Revathy, as well as her pet dog. Dressed in a simple white outfit, Keerthy posed for a selfie with a smile with her marked finger. She wrote in the caption of the post, “#IVoted”.

Another picture showed all of her family posing with their own marked finger with a smile. The actor even posed with her pet dog, who appears in her posts quite often and is popular among her fans. The post took no time in receiving excited reactions from fans, who praised her for having voted and sharing pictures with her family. Many of them even mentioned that they voted themselves.

Images courtesy: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram comments

Keerthy Suresh has been a consistent performer in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films since many years. She has worked in a number of hit films in the last few years such as Sarkar, Miss India, Saamy Square and many others. She was last seen in Rang De which had released only a short time ago. Keerthy is currently working on her upcoming films including Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will see her alongside veteran actor Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Promo image courtesy: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

