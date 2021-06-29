Keerthy Suresh Celebrates Pride Month With Throwback Pic; Says 'Love Comes In All Colours'

Several celebrities across the world are celebrating Pride month to honour the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. From Priyanka Chopra to Jeniffer Aniston, many celebrities took to their social media to celebrate the month of love. South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh also took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback photo from an LGBTQ+ rally in Spain.

Keerthy Suresh celebrates Pride Month

Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram handle to celebrate Pride Month with a throwback photo. In the photo, Keerthy was seen wearing a blue coloured dress whose shade darkened at the bottom. She also wore a white coloured shrug over the dress and posed with a rainbow flag in her hand. Keerthy smiled towards the camera while several young people from the LGBTQ+ community were seen in the background. Keerthy mentioned in the caption that the photo was from Spain. She wrote, "Love comes in all colours 🌈 #PrideMonth #SpainDiaries #Throwback".

The Rang De actor has a massive following of over nine million on Instagram. Fans, who usually drool over Keerthy Suresh's photos, could not keep themselves from showering her with love this time either. The photo garnered over 600 thousand hits. Fans of the actor showered her with heart emoticons in the comment section.

Keerthy Suresh poses with her Shih Tzu

Keerthy Suresh often shares glimpses of her life with her pet dog Nyke. She recently took to her Instagram to share a photo with Nyke as she spent her Sunday with him. In the caption, Keerthy wrote, "Picture perfect Sunday! ❤️". She also added several hashtags with the caption, including #SundayCuddles, #NykeDiaries, #KAndNyke, and #KAndN.

On Keerthy Suresh's work front

Keerthy Suresh has several upcoming films on her list. She will soon be featured in Maidaan, Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, Ponniyin Selvan, and Annaatthe. Keerthy Suresh's movies Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea and Good Luck Sakhi are at different stages currently. She also starred in the 2021 film Rang De opposite Nithiin. The film released on March 26 2021. In 2020, Keerthy starred in the Narendra Nath directorial film Miss India.

