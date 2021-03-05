Keerthy Suresh Congratulates Father As He Becomes The President Of KFCC

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram on Friday to congratulate her father, G.Suresh Kumar, for being elected as the President of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. The members of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce oversee the commercial distribution of films in Kerala state. Keerthy Suresh's father Suresh Kumar, who is also the former president of the Film Producers Association, was elected unopposed. Take a look at her Instagram story update here.

Keerthy Suresh's father gets elected as President of KFCC

Keerthy Suresh revealed on Instagram that her father G.Suresh has now become the President of the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. The film regulatory body is also the apex body of organizations such as the Film Producers Association, Distributors Association and the Film Exhibitors Federation. According to The Cue, Saga Appachan has also been selected as the Treasurer. Siyad Kokar and Kavyachandrika Aziz are contesting for the post of Vice President.

G. Suresh founded his production company in 1993, Revathy Kalamandhir, based in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The production house has bankrolled over 15 films in Malayalam cinema. G. Suresh Kumar is an actor and producer himself, known for Sound of Boot (2008), Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu (2019) and Aaram Thamburan (1997).

Keerthy Suresh wishes director Selvaraghavan on his 44th birthday

On Friday, March 5, Keerthy Suresh took to her social media to wish director Selvaraghavan a happy 44th birthday. She shared a new poster featuring Selvaraghavan from their film Saani Kaayidham to wish him. She wrote, "Here’s wishing my partner in crime a very Happy Birthday!!! Proud to have known you as an amazing director and now happy to work with the brilliant actor that he is! Wishing you an awesome year ahead @selvaraghavan sir." Take a look at the tweet here.

Here’s wishing my partner in crime a very Happy Birthday!!!



Director Selvaraghavan will star in Saani Kaayidham in his debut acting role as a robber alongside Keerthy Suresh. In the latest poster released by the actor, Selvaraghavan is seen seated on a wooden bench lined with empty beer bottles. He is crouching forward as there is a cigarette in his right hand while holding a gun on his left. The film is expected to be gruesome as stated with the hint of a bloodied corpse shown in the poster.

