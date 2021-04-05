Keerthy Suresh Does Squats After Losing A Bet During Filming Of 'Rang De'

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of Rang De. In the video, the actor can be seen doing squats. The actor also revealed that she was doing squats after losing a bet on the sets of Rang De.

Keerthy Suresh does squats after losing a bet

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share a throwback video from the sets of Rang De. In the video, Keerthy can be seen doing 10 squats. In the caption, she wrote, "Here's what losing a bet cost me #Rang De #RangDeBTS #Throwback". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her post. The post garnered more than a million views on Instagram. Several fans expressed their love through emojis while several others commented that Keerthy is fit to run in a marathon. Check out some of the reactions below.

Keerthy Suresh's social media presence

Keerthy Suresh is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a with her parents in which she can be seen in a saree. In the caption, she wrote, "A blissful morning after Guruvayur temple darshan

Thank you to @poornimaindrajith, I have been meaning to wear this half saree and finally, I did. And to my mom for being the stylist". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post. Several fans showered their love through emojis while several others praised her look. Celebrities like Raashi Khanna and Munna Simon also praised her look. Check out some of the reactions below.

Keerthy Suresh on work front

Keerthy Suresh made her debut as a child actor in the Malayalam movie called Pilots. She then played the role of protagonist in the popular movie called Geethaanjali. Keerthy Suresh worked in the movies like Penguin and Miss India in the year 2020. Recently, her film called Rang De got released on March 26, 2021, in theatres which received a good response from the audience. She is currently working on several projects like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Good luck Sakhi, Vaashi, Saani Kayidham, Annaatthe, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

