Keerthy Suresh Drops New 'Fun-filled' 'Range De' Poster, Braces Fans For Grand Release

After dropping the trailer of her upcoming film Rang De, South diva Keerthy Suresh has shared yet another poster of the film via Instagram on Thursday afternoon. The new Rang De poster was posted to promote the ‘Grand Release’ of the movie which is about to take place tomorrow. The actor hailed her upcoming film as a ‘fun-filled and colourful entertainer’ while encouraging her fans to ‘book their tickets’.

In the new purple-themed poster, Keerthy Suresh is seen dressed as a bride alongside actor Nithiin who looks dapper in a dark purple Sherwani. While Nithiin can be seen sharing a warm smile in the photo, on the other hand, Keerthy makes a funny expression while striking a pose for the camera. She wrote, “Fun-filled & colorful entertainer #RangDe’s Grand Release Tomorrow”. Check out the new Rang De poster below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor went all out to flood her comment section with hearts and smiley emoticons. The announcement of the grand release has piqued the anticipation of the audiences to a whole new level. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Helmed by Venky Atluri, the Rang De trailer features lead protagonists Nithiin and Keerthy essaying the role of Arjun and Anu. Both the characters have already showcased their fun-loving and colourful nature in the trailer. The clip shares an interesting look at a fun-packed journey of a topsy-turvy relationship that is filled with different shades of love. Apart from the lead actors, Rang De features Naresh, Rohini, Vennela Kishore amongst others essaying pivotal roles in the film. Rang De is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow i.e. on March 26, 2021. Have a look at the trailer of the film below:

Ahead of the film’s release, actor Keerthy has been bracing her fans with multiple photos and videos surrounding the film. Recently, she took to Instagram, to share a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. In the clip, Nithiin accidentally punches Keerthy while shooting a scene that features the former fake punching the later. The small incident made both the actors burst out in laughter. Watch it below:

(Promo Image Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram)

