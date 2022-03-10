Keerthy Suresh Enjoys A 'fun Family Get Together' To Celebrate Sister Revathi's Birthday

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to her social media to share a glimpse into the celebration of her sister, Revathi's birthday. Currently gearing up for the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Mahesh Babu, the actor is currently stirring up the internet with her dance performances, in the film as well as on social media. Hopping on the popular social media dance trend, Arabic Kuthu from Vijay starrer Beast, Suresh created a major buzz by perfectly executing the peppy hook step.

It is safe to say that Keerthy Suresh has been juggling several activities together to provide her fans with entertainment. However, the actor managed to take some time out of her busy schedule to meet up with her mother, father and sister to celebrate the latter's birthday.

Keerthy Suresh shares 'fun family get together' photos

Taking to her Instagram on March 10, the 29-year-old actor shared multiple pictures from her recent meeting with her entire family. In the pictures, the actor can be seen donning a simple white tee paired with a skirt. She elevated her outfit by wearing dazzling shoes. The entire family appeared cheery as they posed together for the pictures. In the caption, the actor talked about finally meeting after being busy with work.

She wrote, ''This is what happened when 5 of our different work meetings brought us together for a fun family get together. It was extra special since it's Revu's birthday. Happy birthday akkaveee!! @revathysureshofficial.''

More on Keerthy Suresh

As mentioned earlier, the actor sent the internet into a frenzy after posting a video of her dancing to Arabic Kuthu. She shared the video with the caption, ''Might be the last to the party, but never the least when it comes to #arabickuthu #ThalapathyVijay @sunpictures @nelsondilipkumar@anirudhofficial @hegdepooja@akshitha.subramanian.''

Moreover, the actor has been gaining praise for her performance in her maiden music video Gandhari, a soulful track composed by Pawan CH. Choreographed by Brinda, Suresh exuded charm and elegance in her performance and captured the hearts of the fans. More on the work front, she has several projects lined up for release namely Saani Kaayidham, Bhola Shankar, Vaashi and Maamannan.

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial