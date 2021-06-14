Keerthy Suresh Enjoys Stroke Of 'Serendipity' In Her Latest 'shoot Diaries'; See

South actor Keerthy Suresh often takes to her social media profile to share stunning pictures from her photoshoots online with her followers. On Monday afternoon, the Sarkaru Vaari Pata star once again, took to her Instagram space to share yet another monochrome photo from her latest ‘shoot diaries’. The post has garnered umpteen likes in no time and is winning hearts on the internet.

Keerthy Suresh’s recent ‘shoot diaries’

In the post shared by her, Keerthy can be seen donning a sleeveless floral dress paired with statement earrings. Sleek hair tied in a messy bun accentuates the side profile photo of the star with strands left loose to caress her cheeks. The actor described her photoshoot as a stroke of ‘Serendipity’ while sharing the picture online. Check out Keerthy Suresh’s latest photoshoot below:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, netizens couldn’t help themselves from complimenting Keerthy. While some called it a “wow shot”, another said that the photo is just “perfect”. A user also said that Keerthy Suresh is “slaying” in the photograph. The actor’s latest Instagram post was flooded with heart and fire emoticons too. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

This picture comes just a day after, Keerthy shared another picture of herself from the same photoshoot online. Donning the same floral gown, the actor posed against a stunning pink floral backdrop. Highlighting the floral theme of the photoshoot, the star captioned herself as ‘blooming’ in the post. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is all set to appear in a number of projects. Keerthy will next feature in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, alongside Mohanlal who plays the titular role in the film, while Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu play supporting roles in it. The film is slated to release on August 12, 2021. She will also appear in the sports romantic comedy film, Good Luck Sakhi, along with Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. Apart from these Keerthy will also star in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, along with actor Mahesh Babu. The film is scheduled to release in January 2022, however, the exact date remains unclear.

(Image: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram)

