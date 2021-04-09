Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Floral Pantsuit As She Gives A Peek Into 'Rang De' BTS; See More

Indian film actor Keerthy Suresh recently starred in the film Rang De opposite Nithiin. The actor has been giving a peek into the 'behind the scenes' moments of the film ever since it released. Read ahead to see the latest BTS pictures of Rang De shared by the actor.

Keerthy Suresh's Rang De BTS

She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS picture of her from the film's promotion. The Remo actor posed in a purple coloured floral pantsuit by House Of Three. She completed the look with a pair of black coloured heels. Keerthy simply added a 'blue heart' emoji in the caption of the photo.

Fans who are always drooling over Keerthy Suresh's Instagram photos and videos rushed to the comment section of the post. While some showered their love with 'heart' emojis, others wrote 'love' to express their feelings for the actor. Here's how fans are reacting to her photo.

Keerthy flaunted a yellow coloured saree while sharing another BTS picture from the film. In the caption, the Marakar actor wrote 'What's better than some yellow on a summer day? â˜€ï¸' and added a few hashtags. She completes her look with a pair of white coloured earrings.

The actor's fans could not remain calm this time either as Keerthy posed in yellow. They rushed to the comment section to shower their love for Keerthy. 'Heart' and 'love' emojis were raining in the comment section of the post.

Keerthy flaunts various colours for promotions

Keerthy Suresh recently shared a reel video on her Instagram. She posed in four different coloured saree while making the transition video. The videos were from the shoot and promotion of her latest film Rang De. Keerthy wrote 'If only changing into different costumes were that easy ðŸ˜…' in the caption while she was styled by Shravya Sharma.

Details about the film Rang De

The Telugu-language film Rang De released on March 26, 2021. The romantic comedy film, Rang De cast Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is written and directed by Venki Alturi while Suryadevara Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments have produced it.

