Keerthy Suresh Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into 'Bigil' Cinematographer GK Vishnu's Wedding

Bigil movie cinematographer GK Vishnu tied the knot with his fiancée Mahalakshmi in a traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday in Chennai. Vishnu’s wedding amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was attended by a few friends and family members including Keerthy Suresh and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar among others. Keerthy took to her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek into her celebrity pal and Mahalakshmi's D-Day by sharing a streak of pictures and videos from their wedding.

Cinematographer GK Vishnu, who rose to fame with his exceptional work in films such as Mersal, Bigil and the newly-released Krack, took his wedding vows with Mahalakshmi on April 25, 2021. The wedding was kept a private affair, marked by the presence of close friends and family members, owing to the COVID-19 guidelines disseminated by the Tamil Nadu government. Alongside their family and friends, Vishnu's celebrity pals from the South Indian film industry including Keerthy Suresh, Gopichand Malineni and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar to name a few also graced the wedding ceremony with their presence.

Later, the Mahanati actor took to her Instagram Stories to pen a heartwarming note for the newlyweds to congratulate them as they are all set to kick off a new chapter in life. In addition to that, Keerthy also shared several glimpses from the wedding with the couple as well as Varalakshmi and Gopichand. For the occasion, Keerthy opted for an elegant blue silk saree with hints of gold and paired it with opulent gold and pearl jewellery. She rounded off her look with a matching face mask and her hair tied in a neat bun. Along with sharing pictures and videos from the "Maha Vishnu" wedding, she wrote: "Congratulations Maha Vishnu!!! Couldn't be happier for you guys!! Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world and may you both get everything you wish for."

On the other hand, polyglot actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also took to her Twitter handle to pen a sweet note for GK Vishnu and his wife Mahalakshmi. Along with sharing a photo with the newlyweds, she wrote: "Congratulationssssss @dop_gkvishnu #maha..!!! #justmarried god bless you..!!!! May you have the world’s happiness on ur journey together..!!". Take a look:

