Keerthy Suresh Hops Onto 'Kalaavathi Challenge'; Flaunts Her Dance Moves On The Track

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's recently released track Kalaavathi has become a massive hit among netizens, who are going all out and making Instagram reels on singer Sid Sriram's chartbuster. The 'Kalaavathi challenge' has not only been popular among netizens, but also grabbed the attention of the film's leading lady Keerthy Suresh, who grooved to the track in her latest Instagram post.

Hopping onto the challenge, the National Award-winning actor shared a clip showcasing her stunning dance moves. In the caption, she quipped 'how can 'Kalaavathi' herself' not take on the challenge. The video received overwhelming love from fans, who hailed the 'queen' for her incredible moves.

Keerthy Suresh hops onto the 'Kalaavathi challenge'

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 21, the Annaatthe actor shared the clip, wherein she grooves to the track wearing a brown crop top with a pair of black pants. In the caption, she mentioned, "How can #Kalaavathi herself not hop into the #KalaavathiChallenge?". Take a look.

The video received love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like "superb", "impressive", "awesome", "cuteness overloaded", among other things. Others dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

Only recently, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara dropped a dancing video on Kalaavathi, which the superstar and his wife Namrata Shirodkar were in awe of. Dropping the video on Instagram, Sitara wrote, "My go at #Kalaavathi! This one's for you Nanna". Reacting to the adorable video, Mahesh Babu wrote, "my star!!! you beat me to it.", Mahesh's wife Namrata also shared her video and complimented the little one by noting, "Just in awe... What can I say. Love love love to you my little one." Take a look.

The recently released track has been crooned by Sid Sriram, while its lyrics were penned down by Anantha Sriram. S Thaman provided the music for the chartbuster song. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being bankrolled under the banners of GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, and 14 Reels Plus. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is said to be based on banking scams. It is finally set to hit theatres on May 12, after facing various postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KEERTHYSURESHOFFICIAL)