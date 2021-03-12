Keerthy Suresh Is All Praises For Aadhi Pinisetty's 'Sivudu' First-look Poster

The SIIMA Award-winning Tamil and Telugu actor, Aadhi Pinisetty recently unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming Tollywood film, Sivudu. Soon after the film's poster surfaced online, multiple celebrity pals of Aadhi extended their good wishes to the film and were all-praise about its first-look poster. Among the many celebrities who took to their social media handles to promote Sivudu's poster was the National Film Award-winning polyglot actor, Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh shares her views on Aadhi Pinisetty's Sivudu poster

After announcing the release date of Good Luck Sakhi along with dropping the film's brand-new poster, actor Aadhi Pinisetty now unveiled the poster of yet another upcoming film of his, titled Sivudu, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021. In the first-look poster of Sivudu revealed by Aadhi, the 38-year-old looked fierce with a couple of injuries on his nose and his forehead. Sharing the intriguing poster on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "A glimpse into the world of #SIVUDU... Watch the action unfold soon!"

Check out Aadhi Pinisetty's Instagram post below:

Soon after Aadhi's first-look poster from Sivudu started doing the rounds on the internet, multiple celebrities from the South Indian film industry including Neerajaa Kona, Sundeep Kishan and Keerthy Suresh reacted to it on their respective social media handles. Aadhi's Good Luck Sakhi co-star Keerthy took to her Twitter handle to share Sivudu's poster and lavished him and his first-look from the film with praise. She wrote, "The poster looks nice Aadi! Wishing you and team #SIVUDU all the best!".

Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's tweet below:

About Sivudu

The 'U Turn' actor, who has multiple upcoming films in the pipeline, joined hands with the Azhagarsamiyin Kudhirai director Susienthiran for this action thriller. Alongside Aadhi Pinisetty, the upcoming film stars Nikki Galrani as the female lead. The Telugu film is produced by Aadhi's elder brother, Sathya Prabhas, under the 'Aadarsha Chitralaya' banner, while it is presented by Ravi Raja Pinisetty. Along with Aadhi and Nikki, the Sivudu cast also boasts of Akanksha Singh, Harish Uthaman, Kancharapalem Raju, Sunil, and Shatru in pivotal roles. Although the excitement among ardent fans of the Neevevaro actor for Sivudu's release has increased a notch higher after its poster unveil, the film's release date has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.