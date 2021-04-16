Keerthy Suresh Marks International Art Day By Sharing Fan Made Portraits; WATCH

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet video on account of International Art Day. In the video, the actor shared a series of portraits of herself made by her fans. Check out the video of the same from her profile below.

Keerthy Suresh shares fan-made portraits on International Art Day

Keerthy Suresh has over 8 million followers on Instagram where she regularly posts pictures and videos of herself. The actor marked International Art Day with a video that she captioned as “Winning my heart with your art!” and “You make everyday art day”. She captioned the post as “this is just a few of the lot” and included a heart emoticon along. She further added in the post, “Thank you so much for all your love!” and included the hashtag of International Art Day.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, a number of fans of the actor gushed to it and left their comments on the post. The video received over 3.5 lakh views on Instagram within a day of its upload. Numerous fans left heart and kiss emoticons in the comment section. Check out some of the fan comments on the post of Keerthy Suresh below.

A few days back, Keerthy Suresh posted a couple of gorgeous pictures of herself. The actor was seen sailing with a backdrop of sunset and the ocean. She mentioned in the post that the pictures behind the scenes pictures from the shoots of Rang De. Check out the post of the same below.

Rang De cast details

Rang De is a Venky Atluri directorial film, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. The film also stars Abhinav Gomatam and Gayathri Raghuram and was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s banner Sithara Entertainments.

A look at Keerthy Suresh's films

After stepping into the industry as a child actress, Keerthy went on to establish herself as a lead actress through the movie Ring Master in 2014. The actress then went on to star in several super hit movies such as Idhu Enna Maayam, Nenu Sailaja, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Remo, Sarkar, and Mahanti. Keerthy will be next seen in movies like Parasuram and Vaashi.

