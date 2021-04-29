Keerthy Suresh Mourns The Loss Of 'Good Luck Sakhi' Crew Member, Banu

Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to mourn the loss of Good Luck Sakhi's crew member named Banu. The actor shared a picture of Banu and penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “A good acquaintance at the sets of Good Luck Sakhi”. She added, “Disheartened to hear that he is no more”. She concluded by saying, “more strength to his family and loved ones. #RIPBanu”. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's Instagram below.

Keerthy Suresh is well-known for her roles in films such as Geethaanjali, Idhu Enna Maayam, and Nadigaiyar Thilagam. She is frequently seen posting photos from her personal and professional lives. Keerthy Suresh recently shared a video of herself posing for a photoshoot on her Instagram handle. She wore a blue and silver saree with a yellow blouse. She wore a flower gajra in her hair and a pearl choker with her saree. In the video, the actress walked towards the camera, flaunting her saree. One can also hear Zayn Malik's song Dusk Till Dawn playing in the background. Keerthy wrote that she loves wearing sarees.

Keerthy recently shared a few throwback photos of herself from a night out in Dubai with her "favourite people." She was dressed in an olive pantsuit and was carrying a beige side purse. She also wore tinted glasses and wore her long, wavy hair down. She wrote in her caption, "An evening to remember with my favourite people". She also shared a video from the same evening in which she can be seen learning how to garnish plates with chef Burak Ozdemir. On seeing the post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Take a look at the post.

On the work front

Keerthy Suresh's movies like Mahanati, Nenu Sailaja, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, and Idhu Enna Maayam have garnered her immense popularity. The actor was last seen in the Telugu film titled Rang De. She will next be seen in films like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham where she will be essaying the role of Aarcha and will also star in Good Luck Sakhi playing the lead role of Sakhi. The actor will also be seen in the Tamil films Saani Kaayidham and Annaatthe, Malayalam film Vaashi, and Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Image Source: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

