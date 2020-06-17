Keerthy Suresh Reveals The Reason Behind Her Acting Hiatus After Nag Ashwin's 'Mahanati'

Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Award for her performance in Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, in a recent media interview with an online portal, revealed that she felt more responsible as an actor after the movie's release. This is why the actor took an ample amount of time to choose her next film after the Nag Ashwin directorial. She added that it took her six to seven months to find a script she was interested in and keen to work.

Keerthy Suresh further disclosed that she was busy reading scripts during her acting hiatus after Mahanati. Keerthy added that she was looking for a well-scripted woman-centric film when she was offered Penguin. Though she took a little time to finalise Penguin as her next because of its genre, however, the Eashvar Karthic directorial's script impressed her.

Also Read | After 'Mahanati', Keerthy Suresh To Star In Yesteryear Actor Vijaya Nirmala's Biopic?

Penguin that releases on Amazon Prime Video this weekend will see Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of Rhythm, mother of two. In the same interview, Keerthy Suresh exclaimed that her character in the upcomer would resonate with mothers, and they will emotionally connect with her character in the film. Penguin also features Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin will release on Amazon Prime on June 19, 2020. The Keerthy Suresh starrer will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers of the upcomer, recently released the trailer of the movie, amping the expectations of the audiences.

Also Read | Prabhas To Team Up With Mahanati Director Nag Ashwin And Fan's Can't Keep Calm

Also Read | 'Mahanati' Director Nag Ashwin Schooled Online For Suggesting Serving Liquor In Theatres

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in Siva's Annaatthe. The film, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead is reportedly in the last leg of its shooting schedule. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The upcoming film is slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021.

Also Read | 'Mahanati' Actor Keerthy Suresh Willing To Take A Pay Cut Due To The Pandemic Situation?

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.