Keerthy Suresh Pens An Emotional Note Remembering Actor Vivekh, Shares Beautiful Video

Keerthy Suresh paid her last tribute to actor Vivekh by sharing a beautiful video of him playing piano on her official Instagram on April 17. The actor also penned an emotional note for her 'favourite comedian'. Keerthy Suresh shared a video where actor Vivekh is seen playing the piano. He is seen calmly concentrating on the keys as he is captured candidly. The actor also penned a heartfelt note talking about how she is stunned to know about actor Vivekh's death.

The actor wrote, "It is beyond belief that my absolute favourite comedian is no more with us. Unfortunately, I havent had the opportunity to act with the legend, but will always remember those beautiful enriching conversations that I’ve had with him. To the man who made his entire life about making everyone laugh . To the man who integrated moral values into his comedies like no one else could. To the social activist who led by example with his environmental and social initiatives, to the irreplaceable maverick comedian that Tamil cinema will forever miss, Mr Vivekanandan sir rest in peace."

Actor Vivekh suffers cardiac arrest

Actor Vivekh passed away on April 17. He was admitted to the SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani after he complained about experiencing discomfort on April 16. After he was admitted, the doctor had confirmed that the Kollywood star was in a critical condition as a result of suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was being monitored by a team of doctors at the SIMS Hospital and was reportedly placed on the ECMO machine, which helps pump and oxygenate blood outside the body.

“Actor Padma Shri Dr. Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11 am today to the emergency by the family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This is an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination (sic)", the hospital statement read.

Several celebrities paid their last tribute after actor Vivekh's death. This includes Dhanush, Chiyaan Vikram, Rahul Ravindran, Sathish Kumar, Devi Sri Prasad, Dr. C Vijayabaskar, Aathmika, Prakash Raj, Sridevi Sreedhar, and Radikaa Sarathkumar among others. Veteran celebrities like Rajinikanth and legendary music composer AR Rahman also paid their last respects to actor Vivekh.

