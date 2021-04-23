Keerthy Suresh Praises Poster Of 'Vidhuthalai' On Twitter, Calls It 'intriguing'

Vijay Sethupathi recently shared posters of his upcoming film Viduthalai. The movie has Vetri Maaran at its helm and features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role along with Soori. South superstar Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter handle and praised the first look of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer. Here is everything you need to know about Keerthy Suresh's tweet about the Vidhuthalai poster.

Keerthy Suresh sends her best wishes for Vijay Sethupathi's new movie

The makers of Vijay Sethupathi's latest venture Vidhuthalai decided to drop new posters of the film yesterday on social media. The poster featured Soori as a police officer while Sethupathi could be seen as a chained prisoner. One of the many people, who expressed her excitement about the new poster was Rang De actor Keerthy Suresh. She took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, "The first look looks very intriguing, can't wait to see more!" Keerthy's post garnered close to 4k likes and 400 retweets within a few hours of sharing it.

More about the film Viduthalai

Vidhuthalai marks the first collaboration between National Award-winning filmmaker, Vetri Maaran and Vijay Sethupathi. The music of the movie has been given by Isaignani Ilayaraja, while Velraj took care of the cinematography. The film was shot in the dense jungles of Satyamangalam which had no signal and electricity according to a statement released by the Viduthalai team. Vidhuthalai is a Tamil word that translates to freedom and thus the plot of the film will revolve around the human rights issues of the tribal population in India. The entire cast and crew of the film lived with the native people throughout the shoot.

Vijay Sethupathi's movies

The actor was last seen in the Telugu film Uppena playing the character of Rayanam. He has several upcoming films in his kitty such as Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1)(a), Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Corona Kumar. He started his film career working as a background actor, playing minor supporting roles for over five years, before playing his first lead role in Seenu Ramasamy's Thenmerku Paruvakaatru. Vijay was also praised for his performance in Master, which hit screens earlier this year in January and starred Thalapathy Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

Image Credits: Keerthy Suresh Official Instagram Account