Keerthy Suresh Reacts To 'Marakkar' Winning Three National Film Awards; See Post

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, the story of the legendary Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic warfare against the Portuguese starring Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty and Keerthy Suresh won three awards at the 67th National Film Awards that were announced on Monday, March 22. The female lead of the movie, Keerthy Suresh took to her social media page to share her reaction to her movie's big win.

Keerthy Suresh reacts to Marakkar's win at the National Film Awards

Sharing a poster of the movie on Instagram, Keerthy Suresh wrote that the film's victory is a moment of pride for her and she is honoured that she got to be a part of Marakkar. She also thanked and congratulated the team for the big win. She ended her caption by writing. "This is Huge", she said and tagged all the cast members of the movie. The actor also reposted her post to her Instagram story denoting that she is really thrilled by the news.

Netizens react to Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post

Keerthy's fans were quick to shower the actor with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the movie's release. Her fans have been successful at flooding her comment section with heart and fire emojis. The netizens also shared their excitement to watch the movie and shared that they are waiting for the movie to release. Read some of the fan comments right below:

Marakkar wins at the 67th National film awards

The film won awards under the Best Feature Film category, Best Special Effects and Best Costume Design. Marakkar movie's release is set to be on May 13, 2021.

More about Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

The historical war film is helmed by Priyadarshan and bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas. The Malayalam language movie has Mohanlal playing the titular role of Marakkar who is known as the Lion of the Arabian Sea. The movie marks to be the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam cinema with a whopping budget of Rs. 100 crore.

It was scheduled to release in March 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The movie is going to have a worldwide release in May and will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages as well. Other than Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty and Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu in key supporting roles. Check out the trailer of the film right here:

(Image Credit: Keerthy Suresh Instagram)

