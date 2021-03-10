Keerthy Suresh Sends Birthday Wishes To Elder Sister Revathy; Shares Unseen Childhood Pics

Known for being active on social media, actor Keerthy Suresh often posts her own pictures and promotes her film projects. However, in her recent post on Instagram, she has shared several pictures from her childhood on her sister Revathy's birthday. The numerous childhood photos shared by her also feature Revathy from various moments in their childhood. Keerthy’s fans joined her as well in sending birthday wishes to Revathy, along with complimenting their photos.

Keerthy Suresh wishes sister Revathy on her birthday

While Keerthy has gained a lot of popularity owing to her acting career, she has kept her personal life and family out of the limelight. However, on the occasion of her sister’s birthday, she has shared many of their rare and unseen pictures from the oldest of their albums. In the caption, Keerthy simply wished “Happy birthday” to “Revu” and tagged her account. The post quickly received excited reactions from her fans who also sent their wishes to Revathy. They also marvelled at the childhood pictures of the actor in the comments section.

One of the pictures shows the time when Keerthy was just a toddler, as Revathy stood beside her and smiled for the camera. Another picture shows the time when Revathy herself was a toddler. The last couple of pictures show their present selves, as they are seen posing with each other for the camera in a hug. Both the sisters come from a filmy background, with both their parents being prominent cinema personalities.

Image courtesy: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram comments

Keerthy Suresh has worked on several Indian regional films, including Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films. She made her debut in the film Pilots, where she worked as a child actor. She eventually made her debut in the 2013 film Geethaanjali as a lead. Some of her well-known films include Paambhu Sattai, Mahanati, Sarkar, Ring Master and others. She was last seen in the Netflix film titled Miss India which released last year. Keerthy currently has a list of films that are lined up for releases, including Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Good Luck Sakhi.

