Keerthy Suresh Shakes A Leg To 'Aal Thotta Boopathy' On Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday

Mahanati actor Keerthy Suresh sent her birthday wishes to her Bairavaa co-star Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday on June 22, 2021. The actor did not just send a sweet message to the Master star but also performed on one of his most iconic songs to commemorate the special day. She revealed that she was an ardent fan of Thalapathy Vijay as she danced to Aal Thotta Bhoopathi Nanada from his 2002 movie Youth.

Keerthy grooved to the beats of the hit number with her friend Pawan Alex in an Instagram Reels video. The two friends performed on the energetic song in sync with each other. Keerthy wrote, "Dancing for Aal Thotta Boopathy! An ardent fan of #Thalapathy!" She further showered him with compliments while sneaking in the mention of his upcoming film Beast. She wrote, "You are not only one of the best at performing, but you are one of a #Beast when it comes to entertaining." She concluded by wishing Thalapathy Vijay.

Keerthy Suresh grooves to Aal Thotta Boopathy on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday

Keerthy's fans enjoyed her performance on Thalapathy Vijay's song. They showed their love and support for her by sharing heart emojis and fire emojis for their favourite actor. They also cheered on writing, "Awesome" and "Big fan". Kiki Vijay wrote "Woohoo" as she encouraged the actor and added clapping emojis. Actor Munna Simon too commented with heart emojis for Keerthy. Within an hour, the actor received more than 835,000 views and over 250,000 likes on her post.

Other than Keerthy, many South Indian film heroes including Mohanlal and Dhanush wished the actor on his birthday. Dhanush asked Vijay to "keep his Beast mode on" as he gave his warm wishes to the star. Mohanlal shared Beast's poster and added a "Happy Birthday" for the lead star. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent!"

Celebs wish Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2021

Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay 😍❤️🎉 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 22, 2021

Vijay's Beast is an upcoming action movie. The actor will feature next to Pooja Hegde in the movie along with Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko and others in the supporting roles. Universal Fox Studios dropped the trailer of the highly-anticipated Thalapathy 65 movie on June 21, 2021, giving a glimpse into the action-packed movie. Watch Beast trailer here.

Beast trailer released

Image: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram and Vamsi Kaka's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.