Keerthy Suresh Shares A Sweet BTS Picture Of First Look Test For The Film 'Mahanti'; View

Indian actress, Keerthy Suresh, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS picture from the sets of Mahanti. The actress shared a picture of herself wearing a red and blacksaree with a blue blouse. She also gave fans some insight into the picture and explained where it was taken.

The picture was taken on the "first day of look test" according to the actress, which means just before filming for Mahanti began. Suresh also wrote about how there were many memories attached to the picture, presumably because of the fun times they had on sets. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's Instagram story featuring her BTS from Mahanti below -

Keerthy Suresh's latest updates

Keerthy Suresh recently took the vaccination for COVID-19. Dressed in a striped outfit, with a mask on, the popular actress of the South film industry, Keerthy Suresh shared a photo of her being administered the vaccine by a healthcare worker. She used the ‘Take the jab’ hashtag to urge her followers to take the vaccine.

Keerthy Suresh's upcoming projects

Keerthy Suresh in Mahanati received a number of awards for her acting skills including a National Award for Best Actress. The actress is now set to appear in a number of projects for the future. Keerthy is all set to appear in the film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, alongside Mohanlal who plays the titular role, while Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu play supporting roles in it. The film is slated to release on August 12, 2021.

She will also appear in the sports romantic comedy film, Good Luck Sakhi, along with Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu. The film is slated to release on June 3, 2021. She will also star in the film Annaatthe, alongside legendary actor Rajnikanth and other actors. Annaatthe is slated to release on November 4, 2021 on the occasion of Diwali.

Apart from these Keerthy has also signed two other films namely, Saani Kaayidham and Vaashi. In addition, Keerthy is also set to appear in the film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, along with actor Mahesh Babu. The film is scheduled to release in Jan, 2022, however, the exact date remains unclear.

Image - Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

