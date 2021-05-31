Keerthy Suresh Shares A Video Of Her Preparing A Delicious 'Turkish Sunday Brunch'; WATCH

Rang De actress Keerthy Suresh took to her social media to share a glimpse of her 'Special Sunday brunch' with her fans. Known for her love for cooking and experimenting with new dishes, this time the actress tried out a new Turkish brunch to mark the end of the week. Check out Keerthy Suresh's latest Instagram video of her preparing a special brunch.

Keerthy preparing a 'Turkish Brunch'

The 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a video of her preparing a 'Turkish Sunday brunch'. In the video, the actress can be seen skillfully chopping up and mixing the ingredients and cooking the dish while artfully presenting it. She simply captioned the post writing, 'A Turkish Sunday brunch done right' with a heart emoji. Adding her popular hashtag, Keerthy added '#FoodLover #SundayBrunch #CookWithK'.

Netizens' reaction to Keerthy Suresh's video

Fans shared Keerthy's enthusiasm under the post as many spammed the comment section with supportive emojis. Many complimented the actress on her cooking skills as one fan commented that they were going to try out the dish for themselves. While many praised the actress for preparing the dish as one stated that 'it looked yum'.

Keerthy Suresh's photos of her cooking

Dedicating an Instagram highlight for her cooking, the actress can be seen preparing several kinds of dishes on social media. In the videos shared by the actress, she filmed herself preparing 'Egg dosai' and enjoying it with a side of chutney. She also posted pictures of all the exotic dishes she tried such as Cold Tomato soup and a vegan Zucchini pasta. The actress also shared a glimpse into her dish while celebrating the festival of Onam in 2020.

Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

Keerthy Suresh's latest photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 9 million followers, the actress shares glimpses of her private and professional life with her fans. Recently, she took to her Instagram to wish her aunty on her birthday by posting a selfie together. In another post, the actress urged her fans to follow covid guidelines and also documented her receiving the vaccine. Her latest post also showed her attempting Yoga.

IMAGE- KEERTHY SURESH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.