Keerthy Suresh Shares 'dramatic' Monochrome Celebratory Post On Trisha's Birthday

Trisha's birthday falls on May 4 and the actor has been receiving not only from her fans but also from the film fraternity. Read to know more details.

trisha's birthday

trisha's birthday (Keerthy Suresh shares 'dramatic' monochrome celebratory post on Trisha's birthday)


South Indian actor Trisha Krishnan has conquered the hearts of many with her performances in several blockbuster films like '96 and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The actor celebrated her 38th birthday on May 4. On the occasion of Trisha's birthday, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram story to send heartfelt birthday wishes to her. 

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram story on Trisha's birthday 

Keerthy shared a monochrome picture of Trisha putting her arms around her and they looked away from the camera. Both of them wore broad smiles on their faces. Along with the picture, Keerthy wrote, "Happy Birthday Trish! Here's to more and more dramatic pictures. Haha! Have a good one and a blessed year ahead". Check out her post below. 

Image courtesy- @keerthysureshofficial Instagram

Samantha Akkineni also took to her Instagram story to wish Trisha a very happy birthday. She shared a picture of Trisha donning a green saree. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday superstar. Sending loads of love and laughter on your special day. Have a great one". Check out her post below. 

Image courtesy- @samanthaprabhuoffl Instagram

Trisha's fans poured in birthday wishes on Twitter and #HBDSouthQueenTrisha started tending on the micro-blogging site. Many have expressed their admiration for the star and also appreciated the projects she has previously done. Many have also called her to be their favourite actor from the South. See their tweets and wishes below. 

Trisha's filmography 

Before she entered the film fraternity, Trisha won several beauty pageants like Miss Salem and Miss Chennai. She was also declared as Miss India 2001's most beautiful smile winner. Trisha made an uncredited appearance in the 1999 film Jodi. She rose to fame with her performance in the 2004 film Varsham. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for her performance in the movie. She then went on to star in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Khatta Meetha and Endrendrum Punnagai. She was last seen in the Paramapadham Vilayattu which was a political thriller that received an OTT release on April 14, 2021. Her upcoming films are Ponniyin Selvan, Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Ram. Ram stars Mohanlal in the titular role. The movie is scheduled to release later this year. 

Image courtesy- @keerthysureshofficial and @trishakrishnan Instagram

 

 

