Keerthy Suresh Shares 'dramatic' Monochrome Celebratory Post On Trisha's Birthday

South Indian actor Trisha Krishnan has conquered the hearts of many with her performances in several blockbuster films like '96 and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The actor celebrated her 38th birthday on May 4. On the occasion of Trisha's birthday, Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram story to send heartfelt birthday wishes to her.

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram story on Trisha's birthday

Keerthy shared a monochrome picture of Trisha putting her arms around her and they looked away from the camera. Both of them wore broad smiles on their faces. Along with the picture, Keerthy wrote, "Happy Birthday Trish! Here's to more and more dramatic pictures. Haha! Have a good one and a blessed year ahead". Check out her post below.

Image courtesy- @keerthysureshofficial Instagram

Samantha Akkineni also took to her Instagram story to wish Trisha a very happy birthday. She shared a picture of Trisha donning a green saree. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Happy birthday superstar. Sending loads of love and laughter on your special day. Have a great one". Check out her post below.

Image courtesy- @samanthaprabhuoffl Instagram

Trisha's fans poured in birthday wishes on Twitter and #HBDSouthQueenTrisha started tending on the micro-blogging site. Many have expressed their admiration for the star and also appreciated the projects she has previously done. Many have also called her to be their favourite actor from the South. See their tweets and wishes below.

Happiest birthday to my queen who has been ruling indefinitely for the past 18 years and still holding reins on top gear!



Wishing you a Joyous birthday full of god's blessings TRISH ðŸ˜ðŸ™ .

Stay amazing always â¤ï¸#HBDSouthQueenTRISHA@trishtrashersðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/KlrHAMlA2J — Murugavel Vengateshâ¤ï¸ðŸ•Šï¸ (@AjithTrish96) May 4, 2021

Happy Birthday @trishtrashers May all the best blessings shower upon you today & always. Wish you a beautiful year ahead with all the love & happiness #HBDSouthQueenTRISHA #HBDTrisha #HappyBirthdayTrisha #HBDTrishaKrishnan #HappyBirthdayTrishaKrishnan pic.twitter.com/qmiBjZjHJZ — Vishnuvardhan P Menon (@VishnuvpmSinger) May 4, 2021

Trisha's filmography

Before she entered the film fraternity, Trisha won several beauty pageants like Miss Salem and Miss Chennai. She was also declared as Miss India 2001's most beautiful smile winner. Trisha made an uncredited appearance in the 1999 film Jodi. She rose to fame with her performance in the 2004 film Varsham. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu for her performance in the movie. She then went on to star in Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Khatta Meetha and Endrendrum Punnagai. She was last seen in the Paramapadham Vilayattu which was a political thriller that received an OTT release on April 14, 2021. Her upcoming films are Ponniyin Selvan, Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Ram. Ram stars Mohanlal in the titular role. The movie is scheduled to release later this year.

Image courtesy- @keerthysureshofficial and @trishakrishnan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.